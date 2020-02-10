Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out through All-Star break
Gordon (lower leg) will be held out through the All-Star break, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Gordon will remain out for Tuesday's tilt with Boston as he continues to battle a bruise on his left lower leg. With the Rockets not playing again until Feb. 20 due to the all-star break, Gordon should have plenty of time to recover and has a good chance of returning next Thursday against Golden State.
