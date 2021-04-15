Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said Thursday that Gordon (groin) will remain sidelined for at least the team's next three games, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Gordon hasn't played since March 11 due to a moderate right groin strain, an injury that was expected to sideline the veteran guard for 4-to-6 weeks. The short end of that timetable has since passed, and Gordon's recovery looks like it will extend past the five-week mark, as well. The Rockets will see how Gordon progresses over the next few days before his status is determined for the start of the team's homestand April 21 versus the Jazz.