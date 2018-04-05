Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out Thursday with foot injury

Gordon is dealing a foot twinge and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

The Rockets have already locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the West, so it appears the Rockets are simply being cautious with their sixth man. In Gordon's absence, look for Gerald Green and Joe Johnson to see added run off the bench, though there's a chance Gordon is back in the lineup as soon as Saturday's game against the Thunder.