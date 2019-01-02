Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out Thursday

Gordon (knee) will be held out of Thursday's game against the Warriors, Kelly Iko of The Athletic repots.

Gorden, who suffered a bruised right knee during last Saturday's win over the Pelicans, missed Monday's game as well. The veteran guard will be missing his second straight matchup versus the Warriors on Thursday, leaving the Rockets without a key piece of their primary rotation. Guards Austin Rivers and Gerald Green will probably see their minutes increase due to the absence of Gordon.