Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out Wednesday
Gordon (hamstring) is out Wednesday against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wednesday will mark Gordon's first absence of the season. He's struggled lately, shooting just 20.6 percent from the field over the past three games. In his absence, Austin River and Ben McLemore could see more run.
