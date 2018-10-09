Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out with sore Achilles Tuesday

Gordon is dealing with a sore right Achilles and has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Shanghai Sharks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This is the first we're hearing of the injury for Gordon, but the fact that it's simply being listed as soreness is encouraging it won't linger for too much longer. He'll have a chance to get back on the floor for Friday's exhibition finale before the Rockets kick off the regular season Oct. 17 against the Pelicans. In the meantime, guys like James Ennis and Gerald Green should pick up more minutes on the wing.