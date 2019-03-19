Rockets' Eric Gordon: Playing Tuesday, to sit Wednesday
Gordon will play Tuesday night against the Hawks, but he's expected to sit out Wednesday's game against Memphis, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
All indications are that Gordon is healthy, as he's started the last eight games, but the Rockets will exercise a bit of caution as they enter a back-to-back set. After Wednesday, Houston has only one remaining back-to-back the rest of the way.
