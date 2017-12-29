Rockets' Eric Gordon: Plays 40 minutes in loss
Gordon had 24 points (9-23 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 loss to the Celtics.
Gordon received the starting nod with Chris Paul (leg) still sidelined. He played a team-high 40 minutes and contributed 24 points on 23 shot attempts. The Rockets were in control for most of the game before faltering in the final quarter to eventually fall to their fourth consecutive loss. Paul could return as soon as Friday which would send Gordon back to his sixth-man role.
