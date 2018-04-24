Rockets' Eric Gordon: Plays key role in victory Monday
Gordon had 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 119-100 victory over Minnesota.
Gordon had arguably his best game of the series to date, scoring 18 points including four triples. The Rockets poured in 50 points in a dominant third quarter and Gordon was able to get some nice looks at the basket. He appears to be working his way back into form at just the right time for the Rockets and hopefully, he can continue the trend as the Rockets look to advance to the second-round with a victory on Wednesday.
