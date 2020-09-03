Gordon finished with 21 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 Game 7 victory over Oklahoma City.

Gordon has dropped at least 20 points three times his last four games; in this nail-biter, the team really needed him to pick up the offensive slack with James Harden's shots not falling. While Gordon's no stranger to scoring, his production on the defensive end of the floor has been a nice surprise. Over the seven-game series, Gordon produced nine steals and six blocks.