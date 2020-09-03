Gordon ended with 21 points (6-11 Fg, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 victory over Oklahoma City.
Gordon dropped at least 20 points for the third time in his last four games, picking up the offensive slack in what was a nailbiting victory. While the scoring is typically a constant for Gordon, his production on the defensive end of the floor has been a nice surprise. Over the seven-game series, Gordon has produced a combined nine steals and six blocks.
