Rockets' Eric Gordon: Posts game-high 30 points in loss
Gordon contributed 30 points (12-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 38 minutes during a 124-114 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.
Gordon's 30 points marked a game high as he got another start with James Harden (hamstring) sidelined. He reached the 30-point mark for the second time this season and the seven dimes matched a season high. Gordon will likely continue to get a large workload for as long as Harden is out of action.
