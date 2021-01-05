Gordon posted 20 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Monday's 113-100 loss to the Rockets.

Gordon's baseline output isn't set to change much despite moving to the bench. If Monday's game was any indication, He should find his way back into more time sooner than later, as David Nwaba didn't do much to inspire confidence. He'll still have to contend with Danuel House for playing time, as the 6-7 forward is currently a lock at the small forward spot for the time being.