Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pours in 27 in Friday's loss

Gordon scored 27 points (9-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding two assists and a rebound in 34 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Spurs.

Chris Paul (knee) got the final exhibition game off, so Gordon moved into the starting five with James Harden sliding over to the point. The 28-year-old sharpshooter showed what he's capable of from beyond the arc, but his lack of production in other categories gives him a limited fantasy ceiling even if Gordon's court time doesn't diminish with Paul in town.