Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pours in 27 in Friday's loss
Gordon scored 27 points (9-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding two assists and a rebound in 34 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Spurs.
Chris Paul (knee) got the final exhibition game off, so Gordon moved into the starting five with James Harden sliding over to the point. The 28-year-old sharpshooter showed what he's capable of from beyond the arc, but his lack of production in other categories gives him a limited fantasy ceiling even if Gordon's court time doesn't diminish with Paul in town.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Bench-high scoring total in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 18 in Monday's start•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Hot from deep Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start in Tuesday's Game 5•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Could join starting lineup for Game 5•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leads bench with 22 points in Game 4•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...