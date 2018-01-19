Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pours in game-high 30 in Thursday's win

Gordon scored 30 points (11-19 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 116-98 win over the Timberwolves.

With James Harden on a minutes restriction after a seven-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Gordon took it upon himself to carry the scoring load for Houston. It's the third time in the last seven games the 29-year-old guard has popped for 30 points, and even once Harden is back up to speed, Gordon's role as the primary scoring threat on the second unit should continue to afford him plenty of shots.