Rockets' Eric Gordon: Probable Saturday
Gordon (knee) is probable for Saturday's contest against the Lakers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Gordon, who has been plagued with knee problems recently, retuned to action following a eight-game absence Wednesday but had to exit early due to experiencing knee soreness again. Officially listed as probable heading into Saturday's matchup with the Lakers, if Gordon is ultimately held out for a ninth time in 10 games, Gerald Green will presumably see an increased role.
