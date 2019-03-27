Rockets' Eric Gordon: Probable Thursday
Gordon is probable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Salman Ali of USA Today Sports reports.
It's not immediately clear what Gordon is dealing with, but it's apparently minor. It's possible his availability will be cleared up following Thursday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...