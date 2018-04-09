Rockets' Eric Gordon: Probable to play Tuesday
Gordon (foot) is considered probable to play Tuesday against the Lakers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
A sore foot has kept Gordon out of the last two games, but he's apparently made progress over the weekend and will have a good chance to get back in the lineup Tuesday night. The Rockets close the regular season on a back-to-back that features a matchup with the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday.
