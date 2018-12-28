Rockets' Eric Gordon: Produces 20 points Thursday

Gordon tallied 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 win over the Celtics.

Gordon continues to see minutes alongside James Harden in the backcourt with Chris Paul (hamstring) sidelined, however, it is Harden who has been the biggest beneficiary of Paul's absence. Gordon continues to provide scoring value for Houston, but Harden has taken over the offense lately, running the point, taking what shots he wants, and there is no sign of that changing given the win Thursday.