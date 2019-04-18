Rockets' Eric Gordon: Productive as starter in Game 2

Gordon tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two steals and one block across 30 minutes during the Rockets' 118-98 win over the Jazz in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Gordon was sharp for the second time in as many games to open the series. The veteran wing had also scored 17 points in Game 1, and he's now averaging 16.5 points on 52.3 percent shooting, including 55.0 percent from three-point range, in the first two contests against the Jazz. The 30-year-old will look to continue offering solid complementary contributions as the series shifts to Utah for Game 3 on Saturday night.