Rockets' Eric Gordon: Provides scoring punch in start

Gordon started at shooting guard and put up 17 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three assists and one rebound in 30 minutes Wednesday in the Rockets' 122-115 win over the Hawks.

With Russell Westbrook (rest) sitting out the front end of the back-to-back set, Gordon cracked the starting five for the fourth time this season and proved to be a decent complement to backcourt mate James Harden (41 points, 10 assists in 40 minutes). Westbrook is slated to return for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder, so expect Gordon's usage rate and minutes count to take a hit as he moves back to a bench role. There's a chance that Gordon could sit out Thursday's game entirely for rest, as the Rockets have been cautious about his workload since he returned from an extended absence in late December following arthroscopic right knee surgery.