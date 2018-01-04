Rockets' Eric Gordon: Provides six dimes in Wednesday's win
Gordon started at shooting guard and supplied 17 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 116-98 win over the Magic.
During his season and a half with Houston, Gordon has mainly acted as a spot-up shooter from the outside, but he could be forced to take on more play-making responsibilities with James Harden (hamstring) set to miss at least the next two weeks. It's perhaps no coincidence that Gordon delivered his second-best assist total of the season while starting in place of Harden, who was unavailable Wednesday for the first time all season. Expecting five-plus-assist outings from Gordon on a regular basis may be too much to ask, but the added usage he'll see with Harden out should allow Gordon to increase his 2.1-per-game average for the season.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start in Harden's absence•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Plays 40 minutes in loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 20 in Christmas Day loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 28 points Friday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will enter starting five Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...