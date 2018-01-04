Rockets' Eric Gordon: Provides six dimes in Wednesday's win

Gordon started at shooting guard and supplied 17 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 116-98 win over the Magic.

During his season and a half with Houston, Gordon has mainly acted as a spot-up shooter from the outside, but he could be forced to take on more play-making responsibilities with James Harden (hamstring) set to miss at least the next two weeks. It's perhaps no coincidence that Gordon delivered his second-best assist total of the season while starting in place of Harden, who was unavailable Wednesday for the first time all season. Expecting five-plus-assist outings from Gordon on a regular basis may be too much to ask, but the added usage he'll see with Harden out should allow Gordon to increase his 2.1-per-game average for the season.