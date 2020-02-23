Rockets' Eric Gordon: Puts up 12 points in return

Gordon (lower leg) contributed 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Rockets' 120-110 win over the Jazz.

Gordon was back in action for the first time since Feb. 7 after missing the Rockets' final two games before the All-Star break and the first game of the second half with a left leg contusion. The 31-year-old may eventually get installed as the starting small forward over Danuel House, but both players look poised to lose out some playing time following the Rockets' addition of Robert Covington prior to the trade deadline earlier this month.