Rockets' Eric Gordon: Puts up 19 points in convincing win

Gordon recorded 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, four rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 114-91 win over the Pelicans.

Gordon had another solid game in relief of Chris Paul (knee), who remains sidelined. Gordon has been an effective sixth man for the Rockets in his 10th season, and he will likely see a minutes increase as the season ends because Houston will likely rest Janes HArden and Paul when they are able.