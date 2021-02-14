Gordon registered 24 points (8-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Knicks.

Gordon struggled from deep and only made one of his seven three-point attempts, but he was excellent the rest of the way and finished as the second-best scorer for the Rockets while also pacing the team in assists. Gordon might head back to the bench once Victor Oladipo (foot) is ready to return, so his role for the Monday matchup against the Wizards is still up in the air. Gordon would experience an uptick in his usage rate and his upside if he remains in the starting lineup, though.