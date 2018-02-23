Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable due to illness
Gordon is considered questionable to play Friday against the Timberwolves due to an illness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon missed the Rockets' last game before the break with a minor knee injury, but now it's an illness that's landed him on the injury report. Coach Mike D'Antoni implied that Gordon could end up being close to a true game-time call, but if he sits out, both Gerald Green and Joe Johnson could pick up increased minutes off the bench.
