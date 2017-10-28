Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable due to illness
Gordon is considered questionable to play Saturday against the Grizzlies due to illness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets will wait until closer to game-time before making a decision on Gordon's status, but if he does play it appears that he'd be less than 100 percent healthy. In the event Gordon is held ultimately out, expect Bobby Brown to pick up increased minutes.
