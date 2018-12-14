Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable for Saturday
Gordon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to a sore left knee, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Gordon played 33 minutes and scored 13 points in Thursday night's win over the Lakers, but he appears to have banged up his knee in the process. The Rockets have won two straight games since Gordon was placed in the starting lineup, and given that James Ennis is already out for at least one week due to a hamstring injury, losing Gordon for any time would be a huge blow to Houston as the team tries to get on track.
