Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable for Tuesday

Gordon is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee due to a sprained right ankle, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

Gordon suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Pelicans, in which he was limited to just 21 minutes. He still managed 18 points on six three-pointers in that contest, but the Rockets will now monitor his status as Tuesday's shootaround approaches.

