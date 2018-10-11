Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable Friday

Gordon (Achilles) is questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

There was some optimism that Gordon would definitely be ready to play Friday, but that optimism has subsided some. Still, if he's absent, there may not be a ton to read into considering it's the preseason. More information may be available following the team's Friday morning shootaround.

