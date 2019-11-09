Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable Saturday
Gordon is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to left hamstring soreness, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Gordon was sidelined for Wednesday's victory over the Warriors but was subsequently given a clear bill of health for Saturday's game. However, it is unclear if he either suffered a setback or if the Rockets are just exercising caution with his status on the injury report. Confirmation on his status should come closer to tip-off. Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore would presumably benefit the most should he have to sit out.
