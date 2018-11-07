Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable Thursday vs. Thunder
Gordon (hip) practiced Wednesday and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon has missed the past two games due to a strained right hip. His participation in Wednesday's practice is a good sign, and an update on his availability should arrive following Thursday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.