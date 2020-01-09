Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable Thursday
Gordon is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Thunder due to right knee soreness.
Gordon's extended absence earlier in the year was due to right knee surgery, and he's dealing with some soreness following Wednesday's game against the Hawks. If he ends up sidelined Thursday, Ben McLemore and Danuel House could see bigger roles.
