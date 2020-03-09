Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable Tuesday
Gordon (knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
Gordon has missed the last two games with a sore right knee, and the Rockets will continue to evaluate him on a day-to-day basis. If the knee feels better by shootaround in the morning, Gordon could make his return -- likely in a bench capacity.
