Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable vs. Cavs

Gordon (back) remains questionable to play Saturday against Cleveland, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon was held out of Thursday's game against the Spurs after leaving Tuesday's game with soreness in his back. The guard acknowledged that he's now battling spasms, and it's unclear if he'll be available for the Rockets in Cleveland on Saturday. "I think it's a minor thing," Gordon said. "It occurred during the game and got worse and worse. I felt it before the game, but I didn't think it was that bad. I didn't think it was bad enough not to play. I'm not sure (about playing Saturday in Cleveland). I'm taking it day-by-day. I'm getting better."