Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable vs. Nets
Gordon (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is the first time since suffering the injury that Gordon has been listed as questionable, so it looks like there is a legitimate chance the shooting guard returns to the lineup Wednesday. Gordon has been sidelined for the last seven games with a right knee bruise, and there should be more information on Gordon's status following Houston's shootaround Wednesday morning.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.