Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable vs. Nets

Gordon (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This is the first time since suffering the injury that Gordon has been listed as questionable, so it looks like there is a legitimate chance the shooting guard returns to the lineup Wednesday. Gordon has been sidelined for the last seven games with a right knee bruise, and there should be more information on Gordon's status following Houston's shootaround Wednesday morning.