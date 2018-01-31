Play

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable vs. San Antonio

Gordon (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon left Tuesday's game as a result of back stiffness after playing just 10 minutes, which may have partially led to -- along with the absence of Chris Paul (groin) -- James Harden's historic 60-point triple-double. More information on Gordon's status should emerge following Thursday's morning shootaround.

