Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable Wednesday vs. Kings
Gordon is dealing with a sore left ankle and is considered questionable for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Kings, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon returned from a two-game absence due to a sore foot on Tuesday against the Lakers, logging 27 minutes. However, it appears he may have tweaked his ankle a bit during that contest and is now in danger of being held out of Wednesday's finale. Considering the Rockets are locked into the top overall seed in the West, it wouldn't be surprising if they were as cautious as possible with Gordon and held him out. That said, monitor his status up until tip-off just to be sure. Both Gerald Green and Joe Johnson would benefit if Gordon can't give it a go.
