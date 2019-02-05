Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable Wednesday
Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Gordon was held out of Monday's game with soreness in his right knee, but the hope is that he'll be able to get back on the floor Wednesday night. The Rockets will wait to see how he feels at shootaround in the morning before updating his status.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...