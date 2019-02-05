Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable Wednesday

Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

Gordon was held out of Monday's game with soreness in his right knee, but the hope is that he'll be able to get back on the floor Wednesday night. The Rockets will wait to see how he feels at shootaround in the morning before updating his status.

