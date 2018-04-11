Rockets' Eric Gordon: Quiet in win over Lakers
Gordon had just six points (2-9 FG, 2-9 3PT) and two assists in Tuesday's win over the Lakers.
Gordon was initially considered "probable" on the injury report, but he was cleared to play after missing the last two games with a foot injury. It's possible he could be rested for Wednesday's season finale in Sacramento, though there's been no indication that that will be the case, as of Wednesday morning.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Probable to play Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Saturday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out Thursday with foot injury•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes for 18 points in loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Starting Sunday vs. San Antonio•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....