Rockets' Eric Gordon: Quiet in win over Lakers

Gordon had just six points (2-9 FG, 2-9 3PT) and two assists in Tuesday's win over the Lakers.

Gordon was initially considered "probable" on the injury report, but he was cleared to play after missing the last two games with a foot injury. It's possible he could be rested for Wednesday's season finale in Sacramento, though there's been no indication that that will be the case, as of Wednesday morning.

