Gordon will be required to quarantine for seven days, keeping him out of the Rockets' next two games, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Gordon, John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins were all hit with the same quarantine requirement Saturday, so they'll be held out of the night game against Portland as well as Monday's game in Denver. All three are expected to return to the lineup Thursday against Sacramento.
