Gordon registered 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists and a rebound in 36 minutes during Sunday's Game 2 loss against the Lakers.

Gordon has scored 20-plus points in five of his last six postseason appearances, but he has been particularly hot from deep of late. He has made 48.3 percent of his long-range shots (14-for-29) in his last three games. He has emerged as a reliable third-scoring threat behind James Harden and Russell Westbrook, and he is a perfect fit for what Mike D'Antoni wants to do on offense -- that should suggest he will remain a trusted offensive option in both real life and fantasy formats.