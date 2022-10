Gordon is out for Saturday's game against the Bucks due to right groin injury maintenance.

Gordon's injury is seemingly minor, but the Rockets have no reason to push the veteran on the second night of a back-to-back. In his absence, Garrison Mathews, Josh Christopher, Kenyon Martin and Tari Eason are candidates to see more minutes, especially with Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) and Bruno Fernando (knee) also shelved.