Rockets' Eric Gordon: Returning in bench role
Gordon (lower leg) will come off the bench Saturday against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
A bruised shin had kept Gordon out of the Rockets' previous three contests. He'll come off the bench for the first time in nearly a month, with the Rockets presumably looking to ease him back into action in a more limited role.
