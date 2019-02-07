Rockets' Eric Gordon: Returning to lineup Wednesday
Gordon (knee) will play and start Wednesday against the Kings, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon missed Monday's game against the Suns due to soreness in his right knee but is appears to be fully healthy Wednesday. In 41 games this year, he's averaging 16.1 points, 2.7 threes, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32.7 minutes.
