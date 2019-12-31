Rockets' Eric Gordon: Returns to bench role
Gordon is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 31-year-old received the start Sunday in his first game action since Nov. 11, but he'll return to his role as the sixth man with Russell Westbrook (rest), James Harden (toe) and Clint Capela (heel) back in the starting five Tuesday. Gordon looked solid in his return to the court, putting up 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 22 minutes.
