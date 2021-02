Gordon will come off the bench Saturday against the Spurs, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 32-year-old put up 32 points while starting the past two games, but he'll shift back to the bench with Victor Oladipo (rest) and John Wall (back) returning to action Saturday. Gordon is averaging 20.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 29.9 minutes over his last 10 games.