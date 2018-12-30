Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Monday

Gordon (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon suffered a bruised right knee in Houston's win on Saturday and is being considered day-to-day. His absence will open the door for Gerald Green and Austin Rivers to see a larger role. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Warriors and he should be considered questionable for that contest.

