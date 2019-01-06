Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Monday

Gordon (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Nuggets, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Gordon wasn't expected to play in Monday's game, and he has been officially listed as out. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Bucks, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time. Gerald Green and Austin Rivers will likely continue to get extra-run in Gordon's place.

