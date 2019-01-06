Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Monday
Gordon (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Nuggets, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Gordon wasn't expected to play in Monday's game, and he has been officially listed as out. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Bucks, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time. Gerald Green and Austin Rivers will likely continue to get extra-run in Gordon's place.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...