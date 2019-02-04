Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Monday

Gordon has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns due to right leg tightness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon dealt with some leg tightness over the weekend, and while he downplayed the severity of the issue, the Rockets will play it safe and hold him out Monday for precautionary purposes. He's expected to rejoin the lineup Wednesday against the Kings. In the meantime, look for Gerald Green and James Ennis to benefit from an uptick in minutes with Gordon sidelined.